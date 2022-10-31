Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A judge has denied Rudy Giuliani’s motion to dismiss a defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers over statements he made about the 2020 election.

Donald Trump’s one-time personal lawyer was sued by Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss last December for alleged defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and civil conspiracy.

The pair, who are mother and daughter, alleged that Mr Giuliani claimed they had suitcases of illegal ballots and committed other fraudulent acts to try and impact the result of the presidential election.

But the former New York City mayor’s attempt to have the case thrown out was denied on Monday by US District Court of Columbia Chief Judge Beryl Howell.

In doing so, the judge ruled that “the entirety of plaintiffs’ claims may advance to discovery”, according to ProtectDemocracy.org.

The plaintiffs in the case claim that Mr Giuliani knowingly and repeatedly disseminated false information about their work for Fulton County, Georgia, during the 2020 election.

Ms Moss testified before the house January 6 committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol and described how she was accused of committing electoral fraud by senior members of the Trump campaign, including Mr Giuliani.

The former president has falsely claimed that electoral fraud cost him the state of Georgia to Joe Biden, who went on to win the White House.

Both plaintiffs allege that the claims against them have resulted in death threats, online harassment and abuse.

“Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman served their community and their country. In return, Rudy Giuliani and his allies—and others—told vicious lies that turned their lives upside down,” said Von Dubose, Partner at law firm Dubose Miller LLC.

“Today’s ruling is an important step toward righting that wrong, repairing the unwarranted damage to Shaye and Ruby’s reputations, and ensuring accountability for those who spread lies to undermine our democracy.”

Michael Gottlieb, Partner at Willkie, Farr & Gallagher, added: “The truth matters and lies have consequences. We are pleased that this case will move forward, and that Ruby and Shaye will have their day in court to expose the lies that Rudy Giuliani and his allies perpetuated to further their political agenda.”