Giuliani says he ‘satisfied his obligation’ after testifying before Georgia jury

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former president Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said that he “satisfied his obligation” by testifying before a special grand jury in Atlanta as part of an investigation into the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, where Atlanta is located, is leading a probe into Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Ms Willis opened the investigation after the revelation that Mr Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, and asked him to find the “exact” number of votes needed to overturn the election results.

Mr Giuliani told the Associated Press that Ms Willis told him he “satisfied his obligation under the subpoena”. The former New York City mayor’s attorneys attempted to delay his appearance since he had heart stent surgery last month.

Bob Costello, Mr Giuliani’s lawyer, said the session “went very well. No disputes” and lasted from 9am to 3pm with a half-hour lunch break.

“Everyone was a lady or gentleman. Professional,” Mr Costello said, adding that Ms Willis came out to greet Mr Giuliani and his attorneys afterward.

Prosecutors also want to have Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of Mr Trump’s confidantes, to appear before the grand jury. But Mr Graham’s attorneys have asked a federal judge to put a hold on his appearance, which was set for 23 August, as they appeal the order that would compel him to testify.

Ms Willis said that she wanted Mr Giuliani to testify because of his official capacity as both Mr Trump’s personal attorney and a lawyer for the Trump campaign. Specifically, she noted how Mr Giuliani appeared at a stat Senate committee and presented video he said showed election workers producing “suitcases” of unlawful ballots.

These claims were debunked as not true and two of the women, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, were relentlessly harassed. Both women testified before the select committee investigating the January 6 riot earlier this year.

Ms Willis said Mr Giuliani actions were “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”