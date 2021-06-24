New York State’s supreme court has suspended the law license of Rudy Giuliani, accusing him of making “demonstrably false and misleading statements” in his quest to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

“We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee,” the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of New York wrote.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow