Rudy Giuliani’s law license suspended after helping Trump pursue false claims of election fraud
New York’s supreme court accused the former Trump lawyer of making ‘demonstrably false and misleading statements’ about the 2020 election
Nathan Place
Thursday 24 June 2021 16:42 comments
New York
New York State’s supreme court has suspended the law license of Rudy Giuliani, accusing him of making “demonstrably false and misleading statements” in his quest to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.
“We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee,” the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of New York wrote.
