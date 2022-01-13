‘It’s starting to go into my lungs’: Unvaxxed Glenn Beck says he has Covid-19 again
The ex-Fox News personality claims to be treating himself with Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug that has not been shown to be effective against Sars-CoV-2
Right-wing talk radio personality Glenn Beck on Wednesday said he has contracted Covid-19 for the second time and complained about the disease’s effect on his lungs.
“It’s starting to go into my lungs today and a little disturbing. I’m on all the medications and treatments and everything else, so...it’s all good,” Beck said during an appearance on Mark Levin’s daily radio show.
Levin, a vociferous booster of any and all things Trump whose voice has been compared with Master Shake on the Cartoon Network programme Aqua Teen Hunger Force, asked Beck if he was using a monoclonal antibody treatment.
Monoclonal antibodies have been shown to have some effectiveness against some variants of Sars-CoV-2, but have been less successful against the Omicron variant that is currently racing through the US population.
Beck said the antibody treatment “doesn’t seem to be working” in his case, but he added that he is taking Ivermectin, an anti parasite drug popular in right-wing, anti-vaccine circles that has no proven effect against Covid-19.
He told Levin that he had been sick for “about a week”.
“I’m not going downhill. I mean, I think I’m feeling better. It’s just getting into my lungs ... you will want to avoid that,” he said, adding that his condition has not been helped by being, in his words, a “fatty-fat-fatso”.
