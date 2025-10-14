Glenn Beck claims FBI agents came to his home as part of Antifa investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conservative anchor Glenn Beck has claimed that FBI Director Kash Patel dispatched three agents to his home over the weekend to ask him about Antifa, the catch-all name for left-wing activists accused of engaging in domestic terrorism by Donald Trump’s administration.

The host of The Glenn Beck Program on The Blaze network, formerly of Fox News, has long railed against Antifa, which was recently accused in an executive order signed by the president of using “illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide to accomplish these goals.”

Speaking on Monday’s episode of his show, Beck explained that the agents had arrived to pick his brain about the group. “So we dove in head first, and we analyzed the Antifa network and we went from the street thugs to the support groups, eventually to the funding,” he said.

open image in gallery Glenn Beck recounts the FBI's visit to his home to discuss Antifa on his show on Monday October 13 2025 ( The Glenn Beck Show/The Blaze )

“To say the FBI was interested in this might be an understatement. Let’s just say the FBI is turning over every single stone. It is so clear to me that they are exploring all angles of this, and they are talking to anyone and everyone that can give them any kind of information.”

Beck went on to explain precisely how the visit came about: “Saturday, I get a phone call. ‘Uh, the director would like to send over some agents to speak to you, Glenn.’ And I’m like, “The director? FBI agents?’

“‘Yes, you said some things that they need to talk to you about.’ And I’m like, ‘Good things or bad things?’ ‘They’ll be over.’”

Relishing the story, the anchor continued: “So they sat in my living room. Three agents sat in my room on Saturday afternoon for almost two hours. And I immediately called [my researcher] Jason [Buttrill]. I’m like, ‘Jason, you’re the researcher, your fault. I’m gonna throw you under the bus! You better get your butt over here.’

“So Jason was there. And my wife and Jason and I sat there, and it was surreal at one point. I talked to them for about 15 minutes just going over the Tides Foundation and saying, if you understand Tide, you’ll understand how difficult your job is going to be. And this is information that I first gave on Fox years ago.”

Beck concluded the anecdote by commenting: “Let me just say this. Finally, we have an administration and an FBI director that is willing to go in deep, not surface, but deep. I can only imagine what we could have avoided if anyone in an administration would’ve done this in 2011.

“But if I were in that ‘imaginary’ group of Antifa, which, by the way, has ‘imaginary’ leaders leaving the country to go maybe to ‘imaginary’ countries outside of the U.S. Right now, I would be very concerned.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump last week hosted a White House roundtable event with his cabinet officials to discuss the security threat he alleges is posed by ‘Antifa’ ( Reuters )

“If I were part of anything that was sending money their way or assistance their way, I don’t know. I might be a little concerned because the FBI is dead-ass serious. Thank you, thank you, thank you, Donald Trump, Kash Patel, and all of the agents at the FBI.”

Beck posted about the exchange on X on Monday, adding a link to a 48-minute YouTube documentary his team had put together entitled Unmasking Antifa: The Dark Truth Behind Its Well-Funded Network, which invited derision from commentators.

Conspiracy theory expert Will Sommer shared Beck’s post with the comment: “Glenn Beck reveals the FBI is so desperate for proof of an Antifa network, FBI director Kash Patel is sending FBI agents to his house to hit Beck up directly for tips.”

Sommer went on to dismiss the presenter’s supposed insights into Antifa as “the same chalkboard crazy-wall stuff Beck has been doing since the Obama administration.”

“‘DEADASS serious about investigating you,’” another user scoffed. “That’s a weird way to say that they’re so f***ing desperate they show up to the podcast man’s house to see if he has anything that can help them.”

Others questioned the very existence of Antifa as a coherent, bricks-and-mortar proposition, rather than a loose collective of activists with no central organizing committee, with at least one person likening the fearmongering to the right’s feverish preoccupation with QAnon.

“Is Antifa in the room with you right now Glenn?” one woman joked, implying the host was suffering from paranoid delusions.