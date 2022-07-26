A Republican Congressman told guests in a speech at his gay son’s wedding that he was “rooting” for the newlywed couple -- a mere three days after he voted against same-sex marriage.

“We love it when they find their one true love, especially when they become a part of our families then,” Glenn Thompson said at Friday’s service southwest of Philadelphia, according to audio of the speech obtained by Buzzfeed News. “That’s what we’re rooting for.”

Mr Thompson added he felt “blessed” to welcome his new son-in-law into the family, Buzzfeed reported.

Last Tuesday, the Pennsylvania representative joined 157 GOP House lawmakers in voting against legislation, the “Respect for Marriage Act”, that would codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriages to protect marriage equality. The ceremony took place on Friday, three days later.

Mr Thompson’s press secretary Maddison Stone didn’timmediately respond to a request for comment. She previously told NBC News that Mr Thompson was “thrilled to attend and celebrate” his son’s wedding.

Their son, whose identity was not revealed, also confirmed that his father was present when he “married the love of (his) life”.

Mr Thompson went on to say that he and wife Penny had hoped and prayed that their three sons would find their “one true love”.

“Someone to grow old with. So we’re just really thankful that you’re here,” he said, according to BuzzFeed.

The legislation was in direct response to US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s suggestion in his concurrent opinion with the court’s decision to strike down abortion rights that the nation’s highest court could revisit other landmark cases, including ones that affirm same-sex marriage protections.

Notably, there were 47 Republicans who voted alongside Democrats to support the bill’s passage on 19 July.