A Washington Post column comparing controversial Republican lawmaker Marjorie-Taylor Greene to Cruella de Vil has been criticised on social media, but not for the reason you might think.

Social media users were quick to call out the newspaper for likening the freshman Republican to the Disney anti-hero, saying that the comparison does a disservice to Cruella.

The opinion column, titled What ‘Cruella’ and Marjorie Taylor Greene have in common, argues that Ms Greene’s controversial actions “aren’t a brazen reclamation of public space for women” but are those of a “rude obsessive”.

“The only thing Greene’s behaviour says about women is that they’re just as capable of being crude and cruel as Donald Trump, the man who took this style of politics national,” Alyssa Rosenberg writes.

Critics of the Republican representative were quick to weigh in with their own opinion, with one disagreeing: “I like Cruella better. She’s somewhat authentic.”

“NO. Cruella is an intelligent sentient being and despite her cruelty she still has her humanity in tact,” another person chimed in.

Ms Greene has frequently made headlines since she was elected to Congress last year, from her campaign against mask mandates to frequently slowing down procedure on the House floor.

Most recently Ms Greene has faced backlash for her ongoing vendetta against Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

A newly resurfaced video showed Ms Greene speaking through the mail slot outside AOC’s office in February 2019.

She has also faced scrutiny for her past actions on social media from her alleged support of conspiracy theories and indications of support for violence against Democratic lawmakers.

“Don’t even go there. Cruella is a mastermind. MTG is a troglodyte,” another critic posted, while one remarked: “Cruela is nicer???”.

“Don’t insult Cruella like that,” another said.

Some users simply stated that they didn’t “want to read an article about either one of them” while another noted that “they are both scary and evil”.

“Unfortunately one that’s real it’s being scary and evil up in Congress and that’s dangerous,” they added.

The Independent has contacted Ms Greene for comment.