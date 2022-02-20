Republican members of Congress promoted former President Donald Trump’s upcoming social media site Truth Social ahead of its launch this week.

An Apple executive said that Mr Trump’s network could launch on Monday, Reuters reported. And ahead of the launch, plenty of the former president’s most vociferous supporters in Congress announced they would be on the site.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, whose personal account was permanently removed from Twitter last month for spreading misinformation about Covid-19, announced she would be on the app.

“One of the roles of elected leaders, who swear an oath to defend the Constitution, is to protect people’s freedoms,” she tweeted from her member account. “Unfortunately, when it comes to freedom of speech, Congress has failed and stood by while Big Tech & Big Media reigns over information with an iron fist.”

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz similarly tweeted on Friday that he would be on the platform.

“TRUTH Social is going to be a game changer!” he tweeted from his official member account.

Representative Paul Gosar, who was censured by Congress after he tweeted an anime video of a character with his head cutting off the head of a character of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s face, also announced he would be on it.

“Truth. Social,” Dr Gosar, a former dentist, tweeted.

The network will be led by former Representative Devin Nunes, the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who resigned last year to become the chief executive of Trump Media & Technology Group, known as TMTG.

The former president was banned from Twitter last year after his role in inciting the riot at the Capitol on 6 January.