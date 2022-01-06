A former Republican Senate candidate has burned a MAGA hat and challenged Donald Trump to a debate, saying he will donate $1 million to charity if he agrees.

Daniel McCarthy, who unsuccessfully ran against former Arizona Senator Martha McSally in the GOP primary in 2020, posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday where he hit out at the former president calling him a “little b**ch”.

Mr McCarthy said Mr Trump “failed America” and accused him of being “the most deceptive president in American history”.

“Trump, you failed America. You’re the most deceptive president in American history,” he said.

“And trust me, there’s been a lot of psyops before.”

Mr McCarthy called on the former president to spare 30 minutes to “debate me or answer my questions even” during Mr Trump’s “do nothing rah-rah session rally” in Florence, Arizona, on 15 January.

In exchange, he said Mr Trump can pick a charity from a list pre-approved by Mr McCarthy which he will then donate $1 million to.

The options provided include an anti-abortion charity, a gun owners charity, and a charity set up to pay the legal fees for Capitol rioter Jake Angeli Chansley – better known as the “QAnon Shaman”.

Mr McCarthy, who gained a far right following during his campaign run, said Mr Trump must agree to the terms and conditions of the debate by 5pm on 14 January.

“The world is waking up to your massive grift,” he said at the start of the video, while sitting in his truck.

“Please stop with the smoke and mirrors with these audits.

“Stop with your fundraising, stop establishment candidate endorsements, stop pushing this gene therapy sauce.”

In the video, Mr McCarthy pushed false claims of election fraud as well as conspiracies around the Covid-19 vaccine, which he referred to as “experimental gene therapy”.

“Think about all the things that you’ve done that you’ve not been held accountable for,” he said.

“You ushered in medical tyranny, you exploded our national debt, you relinquished our sovereignty with the USMCA [United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement] trade deal.

“You passed more gun laws than Obama did with [National Instant Criminal Background Check System] FIX NICS, you warned about election fraud, but yet you did nothing to prevent it even after my team months in advance warned you after we were stolen from in the primary.”

Mr McCarthy lost the GOP primary by a landslide and so went on to make the baseless claim that his defeat was due to election fraud.

“You gave up on therapeutics and you pushed an experimental gene therapy,” he continued in the video.

“People are literally dying because of their trust in you. You enacted the lockdowns and you surrounded yourself with swamp creatures for four years.”

There is no evidence whatsoever to support this claim and the CDC and health experts have said the vaccines are safe and effective.

Mr McCarthy went on to call the 6 January rioters, who stormed the Capitol in a violent insurrection that left five dead, “protesters”.

“You set them up. Those people are being treated worse than dogs now and they are your biggest supporters,” he said.

He concluded the speech telling Mr Trump: “I look forward to seeing you on January 15, although I know you won’t do it ‘cause you’re a little b**ch.”

The former political candidate then got out of his truck and used a flamethrower to torch a MAGA hat on the ground.

He then got back in his truck and drove over the cap as music played in the background.

“Trump won’t ever talk to me because he knows he can’t, because his family name would be tarnished forever,” he added.