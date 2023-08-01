GOP senator recovering at home after hospitalisation for facial numbness

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sen Katie Britt (R-AL) is recovering at home after she was hospitalised during the weekend when she was in Mongtomery with her family, CNN reported.

Ms Britt said in a statement that she “experienced a sudden onset of numbness” in her face. While the condition does not threaten her life, the recovery “could take several weeks.”

“Doctors determined that my symptoms were a result of swelling of a facial nerve, most likely caused by a post-viral infection,” she said in a statement.

“A specialist from UAB has subsequently evaluated me on an outpatient basis and concurred with the prognosis and course of treatment,” she said in reference to the University of Alabama Birmingham.

Ms Britt won her race for the Senate last year to replace retiring Sen Richard Shelby, for whom she served as chief of staff for years and became Alabama’s first female senator.

Former president Donald Trump endorsed her after he initially endorsed former congressman Mo Brooks, a former ally of his. Ms Britt, 41, is married to Wesley Britt, a former UAB football player who later played for the New England Patriots.

Ms Britt was one of a handful of Republican freshman senators elected last year but has also cultivated relationships with freshmen Democratic senators, including Sen John Fetterman (D-PA). When Mr Fetterman underwent treatment for depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Ms Britt visited him.

Mr Fetterman sent well wishes on Monday evening.

“Gisele and I are keeping Senator Britt, Wes, and their family in our thoughts and wishing her a speedy recovery and restful recess,” he posted on X.