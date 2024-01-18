Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was furious on Thursday after Congress passed a bill that will prevent a partial government shutdown.

Ms Greene told The Independent that she opposed enacting a continuing resolution — necessary to avoid this weekend's deadline to have budgets in place — based on her opposition to US funding for Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

The Democratic-led Senate voted 77-18, and the Republican-led House followed suit, voting 314-108 in favour of the bill.

"I'm voting no to this funding bill, absolutely. I'm not going to vote for the CR," she said.

She then said the way in Ukraine was "pretty much over."

The vote split the House GOP in half, with 107 members voting for the bill, and 106 opposing its passage.

Republicans have long opposed continuing resolutions and a handful of conservatives joined a motion to vacate former speaker Kevin McCarthy when he passed a continuing resolution in September. In response, Speaker Mike Johnson pledged that he would not govern through continuing resolution.

Rather, shortly after his election, Mr Johnson shepherded the passage of a “laddered CR” where part of the government spending would lapse on 19 January and the other half would on 2 February.

But Republicans in the House failed to muster enough votes to pass 12 individual spending bills. Ms Greene said that voting for continuing resolutions essentially keeps spending levels passed during the previous Congress when Democrats controlled the House majority.

“We've been passed a single appropriation bill since we've got a new speaker,” she told The Independent, noting how this was the second stopgap spending bill to pass under Mr Johnson.

Under the new spending bill, spending for one half of the government will expire on 1 March and the other half will do so on 8 March.