Paul Gosar and two others to pay $75k for suing Democrat in order to harass her
Arizona representatives filed lawsuit that court said was performative nonsense
Far-right Congressman Paul Gosar is one of three Arizona Republicans who will be paying $75,000 fines in retribution for their lawsuit against a Democratic elected official in the state who urged investigations into their role in January 6.
The Associated Press reported on Thursday that a judge ruled against Mr Gosar, former state Rep Anthony Kern, and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem, all Republicans, over their lawsuit targeting Charlene Fernandez, a former state representative who now works for USDA.
The trio sued Ms Fernandez in 2021 and accused her of defamation for a letter she signed along with dozens of other Democrats urging Attorney General Merrick Garland investigate the roles of Mr Gosar, his companions and others in the January 6 attack.
On Monday, a judge ruled that the three men filed their lawsuit for the sole purposes of harassing Ms Fernandez and creating a political spectacle. In her ruling, she noted that they referenced unrelated political issues and figures including Hillary Clinton.
More follows...
