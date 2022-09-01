Jump to content
Paul Gosar and two others to pay $75k for suing Democrat in order to harass her

Arizona representatives filed lawsuit that court said was performative nonsense

John Bowden
Thursday 01 September 2022 20:30
Congressman Paul Gosar at a news conference

Far-right Congressman Paul Gosar is one of three Arizona Republicans who will be paying $75,000 fines in retribution for their lawsuit against a Democratic elected official in the state who urged investigations into their role in January 6.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that a judge ruled against Mr Gosar, former state Rep Anthony Kern, and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem, all Republicans, over their lawsuit targeting Charlene Fernandez, a former state representative who now works for USDA.

The trio sued Ms Fernandez in 2021 and accused her of defamation for a letter she signed along with dozens of other Democrats urging Attorney General Merrick Garland investigate the roles of Mr Gosar, his companions and others in the January 6 attack.

On Monday, a judge ruled that the three men filed their lawsuit for the sole purposes of harassing Ms Fernandez and creating a political spectacle. In her ruling, she noted that they referenced unrelated political issues and figures including Hillary Clinton.

More follows...

