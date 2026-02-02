Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 10,000 FAA workers could be furloughed if the current government shutdown continues to drag on, according to a federal shutdown plan.

An estimated 13,835 air traffic controllers could also be left without pay, which could lead to hundreds of flights travelling into, out of and within the United States being delayed or cancelled.

The plans were confirmed in a shutdown plan released by the Department of Transportation, which included freezing law enforcement assistance support during the shutdown, along with audit and evaluation activities.

Random drug testing of non-safety workers would also be axed, along with analyses of air traffic performances.

The new government shutdown differs greatly from the devastating closure that paralysed Congress in Autumn 2025. That shutdown affected virtually all branches of government and was caused by a budget dispute over the entire federal budget.

The current shutdown affects a limited number of government branches, including the Departments of Homeland Security and Transportation, as members of Congress try to secure funding for individual agencies.

But, even in this limited capacity, thousands of workers could go without pay.

open image in gallery Massive delays at US airports could be imminent as thousands of federal workers face being furloughed or made to work without pay ( AFP/Getty )

“Portions of DOT are affected by a lapse in appropriations,” a warning on the DOT website reads. “Website information may be outdated, transactions may be delayed, and inquiries may not be answered until funding is restored.”

In typical fashion, President Donald Trump has remained optimistic amid the funding chaos.

“I think it’s going fine,” he bragged on Saturday. “We had a big GDP. … I lost a point and a half because of the last [shutdown].

“So, we’ll see what happens,” he continued. “So hopefully enough people will use their heads.”

When Congress could not agree on a spending bill in Autumn 2025, the FAA was forced to take radical action to maintain a stable flow of flights into, within and out of the country.

Flights into 40 of the U.S.’s biggest airports, including New York JFK International and LAX, were slashed by 6 percent. That led to thousands of delays and cancellations, which were worsened by air traffic controllers being forced to work without pay.

Many ATCs were forced to take second jobs to make ends meet, further reducing staffing.

That shutdown was the longest in U.S. history. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson told reporters at the premiere of Melania that he hopes the new government shutdown will be “short.”

But funding for the DOT is not the only hurdle Congress must clear to end the shutdown.

open image in gallery The shutdown comes as Congress battles over funding for the DOT and DHS ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security is also on the table.

Democrats blocked a bill that would have avoided the current shutdown, so a specific debate over DHS funding would be held.

Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego told The Independent that the bill was “bull****” as it combined funding for the DOT, DHS, as well as the Labor and Education Departments.

The ongoing crisis in Minneapolis, where federal agents have shot dead two civilians during Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in the city, has led to deep divisions over DHS spending.

“Let me be clear: Democrats are ready to pass five bipartisan funding bills in the Senate,” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said before the shutdown. “We are ready to pass them today.

“We are ready to fund 96 percent of the federal government today. But the DHS bill still needs a lot of work.”

The Independent has contacted the White House, the DOT, House Democrats and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for comment.