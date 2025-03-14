Senate clears path to avoid a government shutdown despite Democratic opposition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Senate has voted to advance a spending bill to keep the government open despite the majority of Democrats objecting to the legislation as an overly partisan bill.

All but one Republican senator, Rand Paul voted for the bill, along with 10 Democrats, which proved to be enough to break a filibuster.

House Republicans passed the bill on an almost exclusively party-line vote, with many House Democrats objecting to the spending cuts and the fact that it was negotiated without them, criticisms also leveled by Democrats in the Senate.

Many Senate Democrats came out against the bill on Thursday before Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would vote to support the continuing resolution that evening.

open image in gallery Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer broke with many members of his party to pass a stopgap spending bill with Republicans. ( AP )

“We had a Hobson's choice, an awful CR bill that had no democratic input, very bad bill,” Schumer told reporters on Thursday evening. “But the other choice was having a shutdown. I think that would be the far worse choice.”

Schumer said that a shutdown would give President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, free rein to make cuts that could be even more draconian than the ones in the stopgap spending bill.

“In effect, a shutdown gives Trump and his minions keys to the city and the country,” he said. “And I thought that had to be avoided.”

But many Democrats still opposed the legislation. On Thursday evening, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar held a press conference before the vote where Jeffries repeatedly dodged when asked about whether he continued to have faith in Schumer.

Schumer’s decision did little to quell the rebellion, as many Democrats from battleground states came out against the legislation.

“If I weren’t a preacher, I’d tell you what kind of ‘no,’” Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia told The Independent. Specifically, Warnock criticized cuts to veterans care. “It looks like our military men and women are yet one more casualty on the way to making sure that the billionaires get everything they want.”

open image in gallery During a press conference on Friday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, right, repeatedly dodged when asked if he still had faith in Schumer, left, as Senate minority leader ( AP )

The legislation would keep the government open until the end of September, the close of the fiscal year. Democrats had hoped to put a 30-day continuing resolution on the floor to allow for spending bills to be negotiated in a bipartisan way.

The passage of the continuing resolution gives Democrats one less piece of leverage to use against Donald Trump and the Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

Schumer had argued that over time, Democrats would have more leverage as Trump’s popularity continues to decline amid his escalating trade war with Canada, Mexico and Europe, and as the economic outlook grows increasingly grim, an idea Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia echoed.

“When those local communities have put up their share of the dough, doesn't have a project come through, I think that a lot of this is going to start bubbling up from Republican officials,” Warner told The Independent.

Warner and his fellow Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia opposed the legislation due to cuts in the federal workforce that hurt federal employees in their state.

“Overwhelmingly, the people reaching out to our office are ‘thank you for saying that,’” Kaine told The Independent. Kaine said that many U.S. government employees are relieved when they hear their jobs have not been slashed by DOGE.

“Usually uncertainty is bad, but uncertainty is about the most optimistic thing I hear from people these days,” he said. “’My project hadn't been canceled yet, but I'm worried that it will be.’”

House Republicans had passed the spending bill with only one Democratic vote and one defection earlier this week as a way to get around the normal appropriations process, which likely would have required them to work with Democrats and would have caused conservatives to vote against the legislation.

Democrats had hoped that voting no would force Republicans to return to the negotiating table, but there is no indication Republicans would want to vote to reopen the government it if it were shut down, factors Schumer mentioned in his decision to vote to keep the government open.

Many Democratic activists criticized the decision by Schumer, with some saying that he could find his leadership of the Democratic caucus in jeopardy.

“Any Democrat who helps to pass funding bill with blank checks for Musk and Trump will be cursed by it just like [Hillary Clinton and [John] Kerry were by their votes for the Iraq war,” Murshed Zaheed, a Democratic strategist and a former senior leadership aide for former Senate majority leader Harry Reid, told The Independent.

But many Democrats brushed back the idea Schumer would be pushed aside.

“I’ll only speak about my own vote,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who opposed the bill, told The Independent.