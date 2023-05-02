Jump to content

Greece: Top court upholds election ban for far-right party

Greece’s Supreme Court has agreed to ban the far-right Greeks Party from participating in the country’s upcoming general election

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 02 May 2023 19:09
Greece Far Right Party
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Greece’s Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to ban the far-right Greeks Party from participating in the country's upcoming general election, upholding legal amendments approved by lawmakers.

The amendments adopted by Parliament in February disqualify parties led by politicians convicted of serious offenses or ones that would not “serve the free functioning of (Greece’s) democratic constitution.”

Imprisoned former lawmaker Ilias Kasidiaris and his Greeks Party are not allowed to participate in the May 21 election under those terms. The ban, broadly supported by Greece’s mainstream political parties, was upheld despite an 11th-hour change in the Greeks Party leadership.

The Supreme Court's decision to uphold parliament's action could effect the outcome of the election, since the winning party would likely have an easier time forming a new government with fewer parties represented in the national legislature.

Kasidiaris founded the Greeks Party after receiving a 13-year prison sentence in 2020. He was convicted as a leading member of an extreme right party, Golden Dawn, which was blamed for multiple attacks against migrants and left-wing political activists.

The party was founded as a neo-Nazi group in the 1980s but later claimed to represent a broader nationalist ideology.

Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking a second term in the election. His center-right New Democracy party is leading in opinion polls but suggest he is unlikely to achieve an outright victory.

