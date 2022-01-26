Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.

The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.

“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.

But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.

The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile in front of the camera.

The show’s host jumped to Greenes’ defence by saying, “Well, we all have our opinions.”

“Amen to that, and I’ve got mine,” the caller concluded.

It has been a busy week for Ms Greene, who on Tuesday endorsed J D Vance’s US Senate bid in Ohio.

“Our country is being taken over by an unholy alliance of leftwing radicals and corporate oligarchs who seek to undermine our God-given rights, destroy traditional American values and force us all to live under their woke authoritarianism,” Ms Greene said in a statement.

“It’s time to start electing strong conservatives like JD, who put people over politicians and understand exactly what we’re up against, and don’t just talk a good game on cable news, but who actually have the courage to fight back against the radical left to save America and stop Communism.”

Ms Greene is a conspiracy theorist who was permanently suspended from Twitter earlier this month for violating the platform’s policy on Covid-19 misinformation.

She was also stripped off her House committee assignments in Congress after her old comments resurfaced, which appeared to endorse violence against Democrats.