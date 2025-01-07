Watch live: Trump speaks as son arrives in Greenland amid purchase talk
Watch live as Donald Trump speaks from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Tuesday, 7 January, as he continues to express an interest in buying Greenland.
It comes as his son, Donald Trump Jr, arrived in the Arctic island’s capital Nuuk on the “Trump Force One” private plane for a private visit.
“No, I am not buying Greenland,” Trump Jr said in a podcast on Monday, appearing to refer to his father’s recent comments. “Funny enough, I’m actually going on a very long personal day trip to Greenland.”
Trump, who takes office in a matter of weeks on 20 January, stated last month that US control of Greenland is an “absolute necessity.”
The president-elect wrote on Truth Social on Monday: “Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”
