Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for Covid-19, his spokesman announced on Tuesday.

Mr Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, is not experiencing any symptoms and is isolating at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement.

“The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” Miner said.

“Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently.”

Statement confirming Mr Abbott’s Covid-19 diagnosis (Office of Greg Abbott)

Mr Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

On Monday night, Mr Abbott attended a packed, maskless fundraiser for Republicans in Collin County.

Mr Abbott’s reelection campaign posted a video to Twitter of the event which showed him posing for photos in the crowded hall.

.@GregAbbott_TX is at the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch meeting tonight! pic.twitter.com/oIuabG72lU — Texans for Abbott (@AbbottCampaign) August 17, 2021

Mr Abbott’s greets wellwishers at a maskless Republican Party event in Collin County on Monday night (Texans For Abbott)

Mr Abbott has staunchly opposed mask mandates or any other public health measures as cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 have exploded in the state.

On Saturday, Texas recorded 20,000 new cases of Covid-19.

The state has requested mortuary trailers from the federal Government as it experiences a surge in hospitalisations and deaths.

A Houston man who was shot six times after witnessing a domestic dispute in a car park has waited 11 days for surgery, after doctors at the Ben Taub Hospital are overwhelmed with Covid patients.