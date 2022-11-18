Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Texas governor wants to deploy gunboats on Mexico border with emergency 'invasion' powers

Executive order would allow state to devote more than $4bn toward border security

Andrea Blanco
Friday 18 November 2022 00:25
Comments

Gov. Greg Abbott invokes ‘invasion clause’ of U.S., Texas constitutions

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he intends to deploy gunboats to the Mexico border, invoking an “invasion” clause under the US and Texas constitutions in order to escalate border security efforts.

“Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border,” Mr Abbot said in a statement. “You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. “

He added: “I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally, arrest those who cross illegally and return them to the border, and arrest criminals who violate Texas law.”

Mr Abbott’s executive order would allow Texas to devote more than $4bn toward border security and enhanced public safety measures, including the deployment of thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and gunboats to the border with Mexico.

Recommended

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Mr Abbott demanded that he reinstate immigration policies to manage the crisis at the border. He claimed that Migrant Protection Protocols must also be reinstated and that the construction of the border wall in the Lone Star state should continue.

“You must reinstate the policies that you eliminated, or craft and implement new policies, in order to fulfill your constitutional duty to enforce federal immigration laws and protect the States against invasion,” reads the letter. “Two years of inaction on your part now leave Texas with no choice but to escalate our efforts to secure our State.”

“Your open-border policies, which have catalyzed an unprecedented crisis of illegal immigration, are the sole cause of Texas having to invoke our constitutional authority to defend ourselves.”

The governor made clear his intent to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, and to ensure that migrants awaiting proceedings remain in Mexico while the legal process unfolds in the US.

On Tuesday, Mr Abbott announced that a bus carrying 28 migrants would be sent to Philadephia from his state.

The migrants were families from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. One of the passengers on the bus was a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever, according to The Associated Press. She was taken to a hospital when she arrived in Philadelphia.

Recommended

Immigration advocates and city leaders are providing temporary housing and other services for the migrants.

“In general, people feel relieved. We want them to know that they have a home here,” Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in