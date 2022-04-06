Greg Abbott says Texas will use charter buses to ship illegal immigrants to Washington DC

Texas governor wants to ship ‘hordes’ of migrants to DC

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 06 April 2022 21:47
Greg Abbott

Greg Abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the state plans to start transporting illegal immigrants to Washington DC by charter bus.

Mr Abbott said he is “fed up” with migrants being released into small towns in Texas by the federal government, and he plans to drop the migrants near the steps of the US Capitol, at a press conference Wednesday.

A state official said as many as 900 buses could be used to transport the migrants to DC.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal aliens... to Washington DC,” Mr Abbott said.

