Greg Abbott says Texas will use charter buses to ship illegal immigrants to Washington DC
Texas governor wants to ship ‘hordes’ of migrants to DC
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the state plans to start transporting illegal immigrants to Washington DC by charter bus.
Mr Abbott said he is “fed up” with migrants being released into small towns in Texas by the federal government, and he plans to drop the migrants near the steps of the US Capitol, at a press conference Wednesday.
A state official said as many as 900 buses could be used to transport the migrants to DC.
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) claims that Texas will provide charter buses to transport “hoards of illegal immigrants” to Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/QJdMYi2WKc— The Recount (@therecount) April 6, 2022
“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal aliens... to Washington DC,” Mr Abbott said.
