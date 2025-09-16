Greg Gutfeld curses at colleague live on air for bringing up Melissa Hortman during Charlie Kirk discussion
Democratic lawmaker was assassinated along with her husband in June
Fox News TV host Greg Gutfeld swore at his colleague and co-host Jessica Tarlov during a rant about political violence coming from the left side of the political divide, after Tarlov mentioned the assassination of a Democratic lawmaker as an example of right-wing violence.
Speaking about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, Gutfeld claimed political violence in the U.S. only goes one way.
“What is interesting here is, why is only this happening on the left and not the right?” he asked. “That’s all we need to know.”
“What about Melissa Hortman?” Tarlov asked.
Melissa Hortman was the Democratic speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives until both she and her husband were assassinated in June this year. The killer also shot the couple’s golden retriever dead.
Another democrat lawmaker, John Hoffman, and his wife were targeted and shot earlier that night by the same man, and both survived. Investigators suggested the suspect’s right-wing political views played a role in the attacks.
Gutfeld immediately lost his temper when Tarlov raised the assassination of the Hortmans.
“You wanna talk about Melissa Hortman?” he shouted at her. “Did you know her name before it happened? None of us did. None of us were spending every single day talking about Mrs Hortman – I never heard of her until after she died.”
“So, it doesn’t matter?” Tarlov asked.
“Don’t play that bulls*** with me!” Gutfeld yelled in response. “You know what I’m talking… What I’m saying is there was no demonization, amplification about that woman before she died. It was a specific crime against her by somebody who knew her.”
There is no evidence her alleged killer, Vance Boelter, knew her, and according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Boelter “had a list of possible targets.”
Gutfeld went on: “The fact of the matter is, the ‘both sides’ argument not only doesn’t fly, but we don’t care. We don’t care about your ‘both sides’ argument. That s*** is dead. For one thing, there’s no cognitive dissonance on our side. On your side, your beliefs do not match reality. So, you’re coming up with these rationalizations like “What about this?” Or “What about that?”
“We are not doing that because we saw it happen. We saw a young, bright man assassinated, and we know who did it. We are not coming up with rationalizations. We are calm. We are honest. And we are resolute. We’re not defensive!”
Gutfeld also suggested that those who reject his take on events will eventually face a harsh reckoning: “your life is gonna fall apart because you’re gonna realize you’re not the good guys.”
Later in the show, Gutfeld apologized for swearing and to Tarlov for his outburst.
Tarlov told viewers: “I am not mad at Greg.”
On Monday, Donald Trump was asked why flags had not been lowered in Washington, D.C. after Hortman’s assassination. He said he was “not familiar” with the case, and suggested Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who ran for Vice President in 2024 alongside Kamala Harris, had not contacted the White House asking for flags to be lowered.
At the time, Trump said that speaking to Walz, a close friend of Hortman, would have been a “waste of time.”
“I could be nice and call, but why waste time?” Trump said, referring to Walz as “whacked out” and a “mess”.
