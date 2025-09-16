Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News TV host Greg Gutfeld swore at his colleague and co-host Jessica Tarlov during a rant about political violence coming from the left side of the political divide, after Tarlov mentioned the assassination of a Democratic lawmaker as an example of right-wing violence.

Speaking about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, Gutfeld claimed political violence in the U.S. only goes one way.

“What is interesting here is, why is only this happening on the left and not the right?” he asked. “That’s all we need to know.”

“What about Melissa Hortman?” Tarlov asked.

Melissa Hortman was the Democratic speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives until both she and her husband were assassinated in June this year. The killer also shot the couple’s golden retriever dead.

open image in gallery Speaking about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, Gutfeld claimed political violence in the U.S. only goes one way ( Fox News )

Another democrat lawmaker, John Hoffman, and his wife were targeted and shot earlier that night by the same man, and both survived. Investigators suggested the suspect’s right-wing political views played a role in the attacks.

Gutfeld immediately lost his temper when Tarlov raised the assassination of the Hortmans.

“You wanna talk about Melissa Hortman?” he shouted at her. “Did you know her name before it happened? None of us did. None of us were spending every single day talking about Mrs Hortman – I never heard of her until after she died.”

“So, it doesn’t matter?” Tarlov asked.

“Don’t play that bulls*** with me!” Gutfeld yelled in response. “You know what I’m talking… What I’m saying is there was no demonization, amplification about that woman before she died. It was a specific crime against her by somebody who knew her.”

open image in gallery Pictures of Melissa and Mark Hortman at their memorial service in July 2025 ( © 2025 Star Tribune )

There is no evidence her alleged killer, Vance Boelter, knew her, and according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Boelter “had a list of possible targets.”

Gutfeld went on: “The fact of the matter is, the ‘both sides’ argument not only doesn’t fly, but we don’t care. We don’t care about your ‘both sides’ argument. That s*** is dead. For one thing, there’s no cognitive dissonance on our side. On your side, your beliefs do not match reality. So, you’re coming up with these rationalizations like “What about this?” Or “What about that?”

“We are not doing that because we saw it happen. We saw a young, bright man assassinated, and we know who did it. We are not coming up with rationalizations. We are calm. We are honest. And we are resolute. We’re not defensive!”

Gutfeld also suggested that those who reject his take on events will eventually face a harsh reckoning: “your life is gonna fall apart because you’re gonna realize you’re not the good guys.”

Later in the show, Gutfeld apologized for swearing and to Tarlov for his outburst.

Tarlov told viewers: “I am not mad at Greg.”

On Monday, Donald Trump was asked why flags had not been lowered in Washington, D.C. after Hortman’s assassination. He said he was “not familiar” with the case, and suggested Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who ran for Vice President in 2024 alongside Kamala Harris, had not contacted the White House asking for flags to be lowered.

At the time, Trump said that speaking to Walz, a close friend of Hortman, would have been a “waste of time.”

“I could be nice and call, but why waste time?” Trump said, referring to Walz as “whacked out” and a “mess”.