Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary and chief of staff to former first lady Melania Trump, said that she did not vote to reelect her boss in 2020 even as she remained in the White House until the day of the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday, Ms Grisham denied voting for former President Donald Trump in 2020, but did not say who she did support, only confirming that she did not vote for President Joe Biden either.

“Did you vote for President Trump in 2020?” asked Mr Tapper.

“I did not,” Ms Grisham replied.

“So you just left it blank?” Mr Tapper pressed.

“I wrote somebody in,” she responded, adding when he pushed further that she wouldn’t say the name.

Ms Grisham went on to remain Ms Trump’s top aide until January 2021, when she resigned following the attack on the US Capitol inspired by Mr Trump’s falsehoods regarding his 2020 election defeat.

“It has been an honour to serve the country in the White House,” Ms Grisham said in a statement on the day of her resignation, which came just hours after the siege on the US Capitol began.

She added: "I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration.”

In recent days Ms Grisham has opened up sharp lines of attack against the former president, breaking with other former White House press secretaries under the Trump administration who have remained largely loyal to their ex-boss.

Speaking with journalists, Ms Grisham has admitted to lying on Fox News and in general about her former boss’ actions and policies while also explaining that she avoided questions and interviews with most mainstream media outlets to avoid answering difficult questions about the Trump administration.

Her interviews with CNN and other media outlets come as she is promoting sales of her new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, which is titled after her infamous refusal to hold a single news conference while serving as the White House press secretary.

The former first lady ripped her ex-aide in a sharp statement issued on Monday as Ms Grisham made the rounds on TV shows discussing her time in the White House.

“The author is desperately trying to rehabilitate her tarnished reputation by manipulating and distorting the truth about Mrs Trump,” Ms Trump said. “Ms Grisham is a deceitful and troubled individual who doesn’t deserve anyone’s trust.”