White House backs Olympic athlete Gwen Berry who turned her back on flag in protest

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Olympian Gwen Berry after the hammer-thrower turned her back on the US flag following her performance at the Olympic Trials.

At a press conference Monday, Ms Psaki told reporters that while President Joe Biden respects the flag and national anthem, he believes that part of being a patriotic American means recognizing the sins committed in America’s past and respecting the right of Americans to protest those wrongs.

