White House backs Olympic athlete Gwen Berry who turned her back on flag in protest
Biden aide says part of American pride is recognizing when country did wrong
John Bowden
Monday 28 June 2021 18:32 comments
White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Olympian Gwen Berry after the hammer-thrower turned her back on the US flag following her performance at the Olympic Trials.
At a press conference Monday, Ms Psaki told reporters that while President Joe Biden respects the flag and national anthem, he believes that part of being a patriotic American means recognizing the sins committed in America’s past and respecting the right of Americans to protest those wrongs.
More to follow...
