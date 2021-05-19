A staffer for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was caught scrambling around on all fours on the floor behind her during a live TV interview.

The curious scene unfolded as Ms Haaland was being interviewed about being the first Native American cabinet secretary by late night talk show host Seth Meyers.

As she discussed what the job entailed, a man in a suit carrying a camera could be seen crawling on the carpet of her office before eventually hiding behind a desk.

“I am sorry Secretary, I am going to interrupt you real quick. You have a staffer who fully crawled on the carpet behind you and it is the greatest thing I have ever seen,” said an amused Meyers.

“Sir, sir, we know you are behind the desk.”

The red-faced staffer then got up from his hiding position and quickly shuffled back off camera.

“Thank you very much. Now Secretary be honest, do you know who that man is?” joked Meyers.

Secretary Haaland laughed and said: “We don’t have people sort of sneaking around, so yes I know who that is, and thank you for making light of it.”

Meyers in turn thanked her for adding some inadvertent comedy to the interview.

“We have giant comedy stars on this show and not one of them has thought to have somebody crawl by in the background,” he said.

The bizarre moment caught the attention of the Room Rater Twitter account.

“Best Cabinet Secretary’s office we’ve seen. Depth. Wood. Flowers. Not sure what the staffer is up to. 10/10,” @ratemyskyperoom tweeted.

Social media users were quick to comment on the incident.

“Don’t act like you haven’t had to sneak around your SO’s virtual meeting during the past 15 months,” tweeted @AOllie29.

“The staffer is clearly, quickly, hiding a cord violation,” tweeted @UrsaUrsini in reference to Room Rater’s scoring system.

And @Buckiman16 added: “Pretending to be a pet, since they always garner extra points.”