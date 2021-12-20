US missionaries made midnight escape from Haiti gang and walked for hours before finding help

17 in total were kidnapped; all are now free

John Bowden
Monday 20 December 2021 19:07
Comments
(The Independent)

A dozen kidnapped missionaries including several minors reportedly made a daring night escape from gang members before being picked up by US authorities.

The head of the charity group Christian Aid Ministries, which sent the team to Haiti to visit an orphanage, confirmed on Monday that the kidnapped Americans and one Canadian walked for hours before finding a way to get in contact with US officials and reach safety.

More follows...

