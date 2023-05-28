Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sounded confident that Congress would vote to avert a default on the US’s obligations on Sunday, hours after news broke that the White House had reached a deal with Republican leadership to raise the debt ceiling.

The “agreement in principle” was announced Saturday evening after much of the House of Representatives and Senate had left for the Memorial Day weekend. A handful remained in Washington to continue negotiations ahead of the deadline; the US Treasure Department estimates that the federal government’s ability to pay its debts will be in question come 1 June — this Thursday.

Mr Jeffries spoke on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday. While he cautioned that he had not seen the actual text of the bill, which is reportedly set to cap funding for the US government (except for the military) through 2024, he offered a simple “yes” when asked directly if he could guarantee that the US would avert default.

It’s a statement that will likely mean a sigh of relief for those Americans worried about the effects that a credit downgrade would have on the US economy, though that remains a possibility thanks to the toxic partisanship that brought the US to this point in the first place, but also one that may frustrate progressives and other Democrats who may see the development as Democrats giving in to the GOP’s demands. The deal does stave off further debt ceiling negotiations until 2025, but many on the left simply wish to do away with the limit altogether.

And there’s already signs that many on the conservative right do not like the deal, with some even calling any legislation that raises the debt limit a non-starter. Their opposition within the GOP’s slim House majority necessitates votes from Democrats to pass this deal or any other. Many on the right remain unhappy with the idea of extending America’s ability to borrow by a whopping $4tn without meaningful cuts to the federal budget, and worry that the party is signing away their ability to push the issue further through the next presidential election.

Those concerns were echoed on Sunday by JD Vance, senator from Ohio, but have also found home in the House Freedom Caucus and far-right members like Bob Good in the lower chamber.

“The more I learn about this debt ceiling deal, the more I think it’s bad news,” tweeted Mr Vance.

“I am hearing the ‘deal’ is for a $4 trillion increase in the debt limit. IF that is true, I don’t need to hear anything else. No one claiming to be a conservative could justify a YES vote,” added Mr Good.

Still, the deal appears to have the support of centrists in both parties. And Republicans tied to leadership in their party expressed confidence that some of those obstinate voices in their party would be won back before the final vote.

“I feel confident we’ll have those votes after people review the text, talk with their colleagues, compare it to our goals,” Congressman French Hill, a member of the House Committee on Financial Services, told CBS on Sunday.

Others in his party were not so sure.

"Let’s be honest, Bob Good will not vote for this thing,” RepDusty Johnson told CNN. “It doesn’t matter if Mother Teresa came back from the dead and called him, he’s not voting for it."

More follows...