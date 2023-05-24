Nikki Haley’s anti-trans attack on Dylan Mulvaney flops at New Hampshire GOP event

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s anti-trans attack on Dylan Mulvaney flopped during a New Hampshire Campaign event, say reports.

The crowd at the “Politics & Eggs” event at Saint Anselm College refused to clap as the former South Carolina governor tried to push a right-wing talking point.

“Everybody know about Dylan Mulvaney?” Ms Haley asked. “Bud Light? That is a guy, dressed as a girl, making fun of women,” said Ms Haley to no response, reported The Daily Beast.

Ms Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, was the target of disparaging right-wing attacks for weeks after she partnered with Budweiser to promote Bud Light.

“This anti-transgender broadside was not met with applause but silence. Voters in the room appeared largely unaware of the Bud Light controversy. When Haley waited for applause, they didn’t clap,” reported the outlet.

Ms Haley also received a muted response from the crowd when she told them that she was “unapologetically pro-life.”

The former US ambassador to the UN was later asked if she would support a national abortion ban as president but conceded that the GOP was unlikely to get the necessary 60 votes in the US Senate to push one through.

Nikki Haley takes a picture with a supporter following a town hall event at an American Legion center in Laconia, New Hampshire in April (AFP via Getty Images)

“We have maybe 45 pro-life senators,” she said, adding that Republicans may add “one or two” more after the 2024 election.

But she admitted that she “can’t suddenly change my pro-life decision because I’m campaigning in New Hampshire.”

“Can’t we all agree that we don’t want to see late-term abortions?” she said at another point during the event. “Can’t we agree there should be more access to contraception?”