Hageman wins Wyoming US House seat after ousting Cheney

Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House and cement her place as successor to Liz Cheney

Mead Gruver
Wednesday 09 November 2022 04:34
Election 2022 Wyoming House 1st District
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House, cementing her place as successor to ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.

The race between Hageman and Lynnette Grey Bull drew little attention outside Wyoming compared with the GOP primary, when voters turned against Cheney for her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

A Cheyenne natural resources attorney, Hageman will now enter Congress among freshmen legislators who typically must jostle for desired committee assignments.

Cheney in her three terms in office rose quickly to the No. 3 GOP leadership position in the House, a job she lost after voting to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and then not relenting in criticizing the former president.

Hageman, with Trump’s coveted endorsement, campaigned aggressively around Wyoming. She ran in part on her deep family ties to Wyoming’s ranching community to connect with rural voters in the least-populated state.

When Hageman was born, her parents were hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt after purchasing their ranch in southeastern Wyoming, she said in a recent television ad.

“Through grit, dedication and determination, they made it work. Ranch life isn’t always easy. But as a family and as a community, we get it done. That’s the Wyoming I know and love,” Hageman said in the ad.

Hageman ran as an advocate for gun rights, less government spending and regulation, lower taxes and reducing illegal immigration from Mexico. She promised to support laws against abortion.

Grey Bull has been a longtime advocate for missing and slain Indigenous women and girls, saying on her website it’s a fight she would “continue to wage with my determination and experience.”

Grey Bull was also the Democratic nominee for U.S. House in 2020. She lost to Cheney by a 44-point margin that year, wider than the 37-point margin by which Hageman beat Cheney less than two years later.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections

