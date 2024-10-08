Kamala Harris reveals what kind of gun she has in 60 Minutes interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Weeks after making it clear that she’s fully capable of defending her home against intruders, Vice President Kamala Harris has provided more information on exactly what sort of weapon a would-be burglar would face if they were foolish enough to break into her house.

In an interview that aired Monday evening, the vice president told 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker she owns a pistol made by Glock, the Austrian gunmaker whose polymer-framed, striker-fired, semi-automatic handguns are popular with law enforcement agencies across the United States and beyond.“

Kamala Harris claimed she would shoot someone if they broke into her house during an interview with Oprah. ( AP )

I have a Glock, and I’ve had it for quite some time,” the VP said during her 60 Minutes interview. “My background is in law enforcement. And so there you go.”

Asked if she had ever used it, she replied: “Of course I have. At a shooting range. Yes, of course I have.”

Whitaker told Harris that she’d surprised many people who watched her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey after admitting, unprompted, that “if someone breaks in my house, they’re getting shot!”

As Winfrey laughed, Harris quipped that she “probably should not have said that” and suggested her staff would “clean up” her comments.

Pressed on the comments, Harris noted that she had previously admitted to owning a gun during prior campaigns.

Harris added that her law enforcement background is why she first purchased the firearm.