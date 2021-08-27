Kamala Harris blocks press from meeting with troops after Kabul killings

Vice President Kamala Harris blocked the press from her meeting with troops after a deadly bombing in Kabul killed 13 US service members.

Of the 13 service members, 10 were US Marines, two were soldiers and one was a Navy medic, NBC News reported.

Ms Harris met with service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii on Thursday evening and met with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of US Pacific Fleet.

In a statement after the bombing, Ms Harris expressed condolences for those killed.

“These courageous servicemembers died while saving countless lives. They are heroes,” she said. “Our country is grateful to all our women and men in uniform, and in particular, those working today to get Americans and our Afghan partners out of harm’s way. And we will complete that mission.”

Ms Harris made the visit on her way back to Washington. The vice president was initially scheduled to campaign with California Gov Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall election in their home state. Harris served as Attorney General and Senator from California before her election to the vice presidency. She cancelled the event in light of the Kabul blast.

President Joe Biden promised vengeance for the killings on Thursday.

“Know this; We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Mr Biden said.