Harris shreds Biden for staying in 2024 race, calling it ‘recklessness’ and says he got tired quickly as president

Former Vice President Kamala Harris took a swing at former President Joe Biden in her new book, describing his refusal to drop out of the 2024 presidential election as “recklessness.”

In her new memoir, 107 Days, Harris wrote that Biden’s initial decision not to step aside was driven by “ego” and “ambition” while dissecting her harried and short-lived presidential campaign.

“‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized,” Harris writes in an excerpt of her new book, obtained by The Atlantic.

“Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision,” Harris continues.

The former vice president was thrust into a national presidential campaign with a little more than three months until Election Day after Biden was pressured to drop out of the race due to his age – which was on display for all to see during his disastrous presidential debate against then-Republican candidate Donald Trump.

open image in gallery Former vice president Kamala Harris says in her new book that Joe Biden’s refusal to drop out early on was ‘recklessness’ ( Getty )

Harris took over the reins with energy, giving potential voters a new campaign to look forward to in an election that was defined by a familiar rematch. Although she out-raised Republicans, ultimately, her campaign failed to reach the same number of voters that Biden managed to convince in 2020.

The general consensus from insiders is that Biden’s stubborn refusal to drop out hurt Democrats' chances of maintaining control of the White House.

Biden has taken a different stance, saying he regrets dropping out because he believes he could have beaten Trump, despite polling that showed Biden was trailing Trump significantly.

But in her new book, Harris says she was loyal to Biden and, of all people in the White House, was “in the worst position to make that case that he should drop out” because it would have come across as self-serving.

open image in gallery Harris’ new memoir ‘107 Days’ recalls the chaotic lead-up to her taking over the Democratic presidential nomination from Biden ( AP )

“During all those months of growing panic, should I have told Joe to consider not running? Perhaps. But the American people had chosen him before in the same matchup. Maybe he was right to believe that they would do so again,” Harris contends in her new memoir.

The former vice president went on to unabashedly confirm rumors that there was tension between her and Biden’s staff during the administration’s term. She claims the White House was not eager to defend her record when conservative media branded her a “DEI hire” or her accomplishments in office when they called her a failed border czar.

Harris laments that the former president’s team operated by a rule: “If she’s shining, he’s dimmed.”

She claims they did not understand that when she performed well it reflected positively on Biden especially at a time when the country was insecure about Biden’s leadership because of health-related concerns.

“My success was important for him,” Harris writes. “His team didn’t get it.”

