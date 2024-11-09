Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Democratic insiders are blasting Kamala Harris’s campaign strategy of highlighting the Republicans backing her and using Liz Cheney as her main surrogate in the campaign’s final weeks.

The campaign and Democrat voters are now left picking up the pieces and assigning blame after Harris’s election loss to Donald Trump. Trump is now poised to return to the White House as the liberal party tries to determine how it lost the support it had in 2020 and how to regain it in 2028.

That has led to many questions about Harris’s campaign strategy - though it was a unique campaign, only having 100 days as the head of the ticket after Joe Biden dropped out following a series of missteps and concerns over his age.

Democratic strategists are now saying they warned key Harris backers and top executives at the Democratic National Committee that campaigning with Liz Cheney and making their closing argument about how many former Republicans were supporting Harris was a bad strategy.

“People don’t want to be in a coalition with the devil,” a source told Rolling Stone, referencing Dick Cheney, Liz’s father, who many Democrats despise from his time in the White House.

Democratic strategists say they tried to voice concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris campaigning with Liz Cheney, but they were ignored ( AP )

Throughout the campaign, Harris used Liz Cheney on the campaign to speak about the dangers of Trump. Cheney served on the committee that investigated the riot at the Capitol on January 6, but lost her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for turning on the president-elect.

Sources told Rolling Stone they voiced concerns with the risky move saying it was unlikely to motivate new swing voters and risked alienating Democratic voters who backed Biden in 2020.

Those with concerns about the strategy also said they spoke to top donors and state party chairs.

Cheney became a frequent face on the campaign trail for Harris in the final weeks. It doesn’t appear her backing the vice president and attacking Donald Trump did much to sway voters to pick the Democrat ( Getty Images )

They claimed they sent data to the Harris campaign showing that Republicans were unlikely to change their vote and that the party needed to energize its base and target Democratic-leaning working-class voters in battleground states.

“We were told, basically, to get lost, no thank you,” the strategist told Rolling Stone.

A spokesperson for Harris did not respond to the outlet about the allegations.

Former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki also criticized the strategy on MSNBC saying the party spent too much time praising Republicans who left Trump’s site.

“The people who left the Democratic Party are the people who are going to win in the future,” she said. “The people who left Trump, the Never Trumpers — who have important voices — that is not a winning coalition.”