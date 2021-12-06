A staffer for Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted a photo of him saying he loved working for the vice president amid reports of turmoil in her office.

David Gins, who works at deputy director of operations posted a photo of himself in his office, which has a photo of Ms Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.

“Hi. My name is David Gins. I work for Vice President Harris on behalf of the American people as Deputy Director for Operations and absolutely love my job,” he tweeted.

Afterward, he added “Just thought some of you should know,” with a smiley face emoji at the end.

The report comes amid a series of negative headlines for the vice president. Last week, Symone Sanders, a senior advisor and chief spokesperson for the vice president, announced she would leave Ms Harris’s office. Her communications director Ashley Etienne also headed for the exits.

Over the weekend, The Washington Post chronicled Ms Sanders’s and Ms Etienne’s departures and reports that Ms Harris is a difficult and often underprepared boss. The piece chronicled how she often refuses to prepare and then berates the staff when she comes off as such. One staffer was quoted as saying Ms Harris throws a “constant amount of soul-destroying criticism” and that working for her is “constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why.”

Recent polling has shown that much the public has a low opinion of Ms Harris. The Los Angeles Times found that as of 30 November, 41 percent of voters have a favorable opinion of Ms Harris, the first woman vice president.