Harris now tied with Trump on who voters think will best handle inflation

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Kamala Harris is now tied with Donald Trump on who voters believe will do a better job as president on bringing down inflation, according to a new survey.

Polling by the Cook Political Report Swing State Project, released on Wednesday, shows Harris has closed a six-point gap on the issue, which Trump led her on in August.

Back then, the former president led Harris on inflation and cost of living 48 percent to 42 percent. The latest figures show that voters are evenly divided, with both candidates taking 47 per cent.

The issue of inflation is an issue that 60 per cent of swing state voters say is the aspect of the economy that “concerns them the most,” according to Cook, which offers independent, non-partisan political analysis.

Among the explanations suggested by Cook are that Harris’ message on the economy has finally broken through, having honed in on an “affordability” message that stresses reducing the costs of pharmaceutical drugs, cracking down on price gouging and promoting affordable housing.

Another is that the Trump campaign’s attempts to link her to “Bidenomics” and the role the Biden Administration’s economic policy played in driving up the cost of living have not been as effective as Republicans had hoped.

Cook Political editor in chief Amy Walter noted: “Underneath the topline numbers, though, there have been some significant shifts, most notably Trump’s slipping advantage on his two strongest issues — inflation and immigration.

“However, Harris has seen some slippage of her own: as her lead among independent voters has shrunk from eight points this summer to two points in September.”

The survey shows that Trump continues to lead the economy and holds the same five-point lead on the question on who voters trust to “deal with the economy” as he did in August – 50 percent to Harris’ 45 percent.

However, the data showed that voters give Trump only a three-point lead on a centerpiece of his economic agenda — tariffs and trade.

Walter also noted that younger voters and their opinions on the economy may end up being a critical unanswered question as to who wins the election in November.