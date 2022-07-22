Footage featuring Josh Hawley running through the US Capitol on January 6 2021 was released this week and has resulted in the senator being widely mocked on social media.

The House Select Committee investigating the riot revealed the new footage showing the Missouri Republican Senator running through the Capitol as the riot was underway, shortly after he proudly raised his fist in support of those same rioters he would later be forced to flee from.

Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger, one of the panel members who led the committee’s ninth hearing on Thursday night, gave Mr Hawley a special moniker in light of the footage.

“Worth remembering: Josh Hawley was the first senator to say he would object to the electoral college, causing a cascade of Ted Cruz-es. There would not have been as much oxygen to trumps coup plan without Fistpump McRunpants”, Mr Kinzinger tweeted on Friday morning.

Both Mr Hawley and Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz objected to certifying some electoral college votes on January 6, 2021, the day Congress was interrupted by the rioters as they finalized President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

✕ Josh Hawley runs away from pro-Trump protesters hours after raising fist in solidarity to them

In total – 147 Republicans – eight senators, including Mr Hawley and Mr Cruz, and 139 House representatives, voted to overturn electoral college votes.

Social media users were quick to mock Mr Hawley.

“My favorite thing about #FistPumpMcRunpants besides the actual sprint: the entire room laughing at him last night. Just the way the rest of the country was”, one Twitter user said.

Former DC Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was attacked by Trump supporters as he defended the Capitol on January 6, simply called Mr Hawley a “b***h”.

✕ Former DC police officer Michael Fanone says Josh Hawley 'is a b****'

Mr Hawley appeared to attempt to capitalize on the attention by tweeting a link to a GOP merchandise store where you can buy a cup with the image of him raising his fist to the crowd.

“Hey, Josh - just a warning about your mug. There’s no lid on it so it might spill coffee while you’re fleeing”, TV writer Mike Drucker responded.

“You should really own the libs and sell a mug of yourself running”, journalist Aaron Rupar wrote.

“The Missouri Dems should host an annual Josh Hawley 5K as a fundraiser”, Franklin Leonard tweeted.

The Twitter account for the Missouri Democrats appeared to confirm such an event on Friday morning under the name “Hawlin’ Hawley”.

Allison Gill tweeted during Thursday night’s hearing that “there was a LOUD GUFFAW here in the room as they showed video of @HawleyMO running away, and another when they played it in slow motion. Loudest reaction of any moment during the three hearings I’ve attended”.

“From now on, if political reporters ask Josh Hawley if he’s planning to run, he’s going to have to ask them to clarify”, Greg Kilday tweeted.

“Y’all better run to the polls like Josh Hawley ran from the insurrection”, Stephen Groves wrote.

“Is there any doubt that if Josh Hawley was a passenger on Titanic, he would have shoved aside women and children to grab one of the first seats on a lifeboat?” lawyer Ron Filipkowski asked.

“Josh Hawley prancing secretly away in fear from a mob he created. 2020 GOP. Put that s**t on an oil painting. Show it to kids”, Daily Show Correspondent Jordan Klepper tweeted.

The Independent has reached out to the office of Mr Hawley for comment.