Social media goes ballistic over Hegseth chat accidentally sharing secret Houthi bomb plans with journalist
Social media critics could scarcely believe their eyes when they read that Donald Trump’s inexperienced Defense Secretary and former Fox News host Pete Hegseth discussed secret airstrke plans against Houthis in Yemen earlier this month in a group chat that accidentally included a prominent journalist.
The chat occurred on Hegseth’s Signal account, an encrypted messaging app available to the public. The chat, believed to have been launched by White House National Security adviser Mike Waltz, involved top officials and Cabinet members to discuss airstrikes.
Journalist Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic revealed the massive screw up in a column entitled “The Trump administration just accidentally texted me its war plans” in his publication Monday. He kept the extremely sensitive intelligence secret — which Hegseth was incapable of doing — until almost 10 days days after the March 15 attack.
“I didn’t think it could be real. Then the bombs started falling,” Goldberg wrote.
Critics went to town, including many who called for Hegseth to step down — or be fired. Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hilary Clinton sputtered in a post on X: “You have got to be kidding me.”
“Hegseth,” “Resign,” “National Security” and “Defense Secretary” were all trending on X Monday.
The State Department refused to answer questions about the goof to reporters.
Ohhh shit. The Trump Admin was just confronted with WHY top secret war info was discussed in a chat group.— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 24, 2025
Guess what? They DODGED the question. Pete Hegseth should RESIGN.
pic.twitter.com/6nFA5zNVBA
New Jersey Democratic Senator Andy Kim said in a post on X that the bungle could be an “episode on [the TV program] Veep if it wasn’t so dangerous and just plain dumb. Really dumb and epically irresponsible. People need to lose their jobs over this. Preferably Hegseth.”
It would be an episode of Veep if it wasn’t so dangerous and just plain dumb. Really dumb and epically irresponsible. People need to lose their jobs over this. Preferably Hegseth. pic.twitter.com/8ncpsp3rjE— Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) March 24, 2025
Retired U.S. Army General Barry McCaffery called the potentially disastrous accident “disgraceful” in comments on TikTok.
Retired U.S. Army General Barry McCaffery reacts to the insane idiocy of the fascist Trump regime's low IQ Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/dkgYh6VQnh— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) March 24, 2025
Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said the group text procedure “almost certainly” broke the law.
Q: Did this group chat break the law?— FactPost (@factpostnews) March 24, 2025
Rep. Raskin: Almost certainly, and it reflects a general sloppiness in the whole approach of the administration pic.twitter.com/zdUac5FiFK
Hegseth later Monday insisted to a reporter later Monday that nothing was leaked and attacked Goldberg as a journalist who deals in “garbage.”
A spokesperson for the National Security Council told Goldberg that the communication he had “appears to be an authentic message chain, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain.”
Hegseth was notably incensed when he was a Fox News host about Hillary Clinton’s private-server emails when she was secretary of state, and argued that she immediately be fired.
SecDef Hegseth once said: “Any security professional would be fired on the spot and prosecuted for this kind of reckless conduct.”— VoteVets (@votevets) March 24, 2025
Today, he’s the one endangering national security. By his own standard, he should be gone. #HeadsShouldRoll pic.twitter.com/7gWEY7sHWR
Swalwell: Hegseth is still the Secretary of Defense? This moron texts out our war plans, putting our soldiers at risk, and he’s not gone?— Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2025
Every one on that chat—they just fire off texts not knowing who is on the chat? They all should be fired if they don’t resign. pic.twitter.com/21l3A2fRC7
Pete Hegseth accidentally added a Journalist to a signal group chat that was being used as a command centre for US Military strikes on the Houthis in Yemen.— Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) March 24, 2025
Here is also Pete Hegseth telling a reporter what he thinks should happen to politicians when they accidentally leak info. pic.twitter.com/0sshlBIsHY
President Donald Trump claimed he knew “nothing” about the breach. “What happened?” Trump asked a reporter, looking confused.
He then attacked the publication, saying: “ I'm not a big fan of The Atlantic ... I think it's not much of a magazine, but I know nothing about” the leaked information.
Some critics worried about what other vital information may have been compromised given the slipshod leak to The Atlantic.
Others just had a laugh.
Pete Hegseth is messy. pic.twitter.com/r3F1sbTFta— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 24, 2025
Our national security right now: pic.twitter.com/dQllHtrvMf— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 24, 2025
BREAKING!— Christopher David (@Tazerface16) March 24, 2025
Exclusive video of Pete Hegseth texting out the Pentagon's Top Secret war plans for Yemen. pic.twitter.com/ENONK29jPJ
