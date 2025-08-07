Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reportedly attended a service at Christ Church Washington D.C., a church affiliated with self-identified Christian nationalist Doug Wilson, an influential right-wing leader who seeks to turn the U.S. and other nations into Christian-led theocracies.

Hegseth and his family were in attendance at the church’s inaugural service in Washington in July, CNN reports.

“The Secretary is a proud member of a church affiliated with the Congregation of Reformed Evangelical Churches, which was founded by Pastor Doug Wilson,” Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement to The Independent. “The Secretary very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson’s writings and teachings.”

The Defense Secretary has attended services at other venues around Washington, including the Washington National Cathedral and the Pentagon.

“We’re not planting the church so that we can get to meet senators and important people,” Wilson told CNN. “What we’re doing is planting a church so that the important people in D.C. will be reminded that God is the important one. What matters is His favor.”

open image in gallery Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reportedly attended inaugural July church service of Christ Church Washington D.C., which is affiliated with controversial Christian nationalist leader Doug Wilson ( AP )

Wilson, whose international network of churches, religious publishing, and education ventures began in Idaho in the 1970s, wrote in May that Christ Church’s presence in Washington seeks to benefit from the “many strategic opportunities with numerous evangelicals who will be present both in and around the Trump administration.”

The reported attendance is not the first time Hegseth has been linked to Wilson and his movement, which has occupied positions including that the U.S. should repeal the 19th Amendment, which grants women the right to vote, that the Supreme Court should strike down gay marriage, that slavery produced “genuine affection between the races,” and that women should submit to their husbands.

Before joining the Trump administration, Hegseth reportedly moved to Tennessee in part to send his children to a school affiliated with a network Wilson co-founded. Hegseth is also a member of a church affiliated with Wilson’s Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, and has praised Wilson’s writings and Christ Church’s college in Idaho, New Saint Andrews.

The Secretary and Wilson met in May, as the pastor visited his Tennessee church.

That same month, the Justice Department intervened in a legal battle between Christ Church and Troy, Idaho, which it accuses of religious discrimination for blocking church plans to operate in a town building over zoning issues.

open image in gallery Hegseth, whose church and children’s school is affiliated with Wilson, has embraced public displays of faith since taking office, including by leading a prayer service at the Pentagon ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Wilson, whose views were once considered fringe within the evangelical wing of the Republican party, rose to a new level of national prominence in 2020 during the Covid pandemic, in which church members protested event restrictions with an outdoor service and some were arrested, attracting attention from Donald Trump.

“DEMS WANT TO SHUT YOUR CHURCHES DOWN, PERMANENTLY. HOPE YOU SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING,” Trump wrote on X at the time. “VOTE NOW!”

Since then, Wilson has appeared on the Tucker Carlson podcast, as well as spoken at events in Washington attended by future Trump officials like Russell Vought, head of the White House’s influential Office of Management and Budget.

Hegseth has embraced public displays of faith in office, including leading a religious service at the Pentagon.

During his confirmation process, his religious identity became a topic of controversy.

open image in gallery Hegseth faced criticism during confirmation process over religious tattoos that critics said were white nationalist dog whistles ( Pete Hegseth/ Instagram )

Critics accused Hegseth of having a tattoo featuring a white nationalist dog whistle.

Hegseth has the words “Deus Vult” tattooed on his bicep, which has been associated with white supremacist groups. "Deus Vult" is a Latin phrase meaning "God Wills It," and was a rallying cry for Christian crusaders in the Middle Ages.

The National Guard veteran was reportedly stopped from joining a 2021 assignment securing the Biden inauguration over concerns about his tattoos.

Hegseth has denied these associations, saying the tattoos are non-hateful testaments to his religious beliefs.