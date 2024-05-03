Jump to content

Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar protests innocence ahead of potential indictment

Mike Bedigan
Friday 03 May 2024 18:07
Comments
Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar has said he and his wife are ‘innoncent’ as he faces a potential indictment by federal prosecutors on unspecified charges (Getty Images)

Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar says he and his wife are “innoncent” ahead of a potential indictment by federal prosecutors on unspecified charges.

“I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations,” Mr Cuellar said in a statement to ABC News. “Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas.”

He added that the actions he took in Congress were “consistent with the actions of many of my colleagues and in the interest of the American people.”

A conservative Democrat, Mr Cuellar has long been a target of progressives given his opposition to abortion rights. Mr Cuellar’s defenders have long said he is the only Democrat who can win in the heavily conservative and Latino Rio Grande Valley.

In 2022, the FBI raided Mr Cuellar’s congressional office in Laredo and his home. Despite this, he beat back a left-wing Democratic challenger for the second time.

In a brief post on X on Friday, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) wrote: “Cuellar does not put Texas first, he puts himself first. Will House Democrats call for him to RESIGN?”

More follows ...

