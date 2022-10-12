Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has disputed her son’s claims that his grandmother was a “full-blooded Cherokee” and that he is himself an Indigenous American.

Mr Walker, who achieved as a running back for the University of Georgia and is attempting to parlay his football success into a political career in his home state, discussed his family’s purported indigeneity at a small campaign event in Forsyth, Georgia last month.

“My mom just told me that my mom, grandmother, was full-blood Cherokee,” Mr Walker said at the event. “So I’m Native American!”

According to HuffPost, which reported Mr Walker’s comments in Forsyth, the Cherokee Nation has no record of Mr Walker as one its members.

What’s more, Mr Walker’s mother told HuffPost in a phone interview on Wednesday that she could not confirm her son’s claims about his grandmother and could only offer that she heard stories growing up that her own mother may have related in some way to Cherokee people.

“She was kin to Cherokee,” Christine Walker said. “Back when I was a little child running around, she was kin to the Cherokee.”

Ms Walker said she doesn’t know how far back her apparent Cherokee ancestry might go.

“See, my grandmother, she passed when I was quite young,” Ms Walker told HuffPost. I don’t know too much about how she was connected.”

It is not uncommon for Americans, including American politicians, to claim Indigenous ancestry with scant evidence as a means of claiming an authentic American past and absolving themselves for the crimes that the US has perpetrated against Indigenous peoples and nations.

Sen Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts similarly claimed Cherokee ancestry and took a DNA test prior to her run for president in 2020 to prove her claim, a move that was widely regarded as harmful. She later apologised.

“We are encouraged by this dialogue and understanding that being a Cherokee Nation tribal citizen is rooted in centuries of culture and laws not through DNA tests,” Cherokee Nation spokesperson Julie Hubbard said in the wake of Ms Warren’s apology. “We are encouraged by her action and hope that the slurs and mockery of tribal citizens and Indian history and heritage will now come to an end.”

Mr Walker has made dubious claims about his Indigenous heritage throughout the campaign.