Herschel Walker’s campaign fired its political director as the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia faces fire after The Daily Beast reported that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, CNN reported.

The campaign fired Taylor Crowe, who previously worked on former Senator David Perdue’s failed primary challenge against incumbent Republican governor Brian Kemp.