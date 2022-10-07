Herschel Walker’s campaign fires political director amid allegations of paying for an abortion
Herschel Walker’s campaign fired its political director as the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia faces fire after The Daily Beast reported that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, CNN reported.
The campaign fired Taylor Crowe, who previously worked on former Senator David Perdue’s failed primary challenge against incumbent Republican governor Brian Kemp.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies