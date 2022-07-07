Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign pushed back on a report that his campaign did not know that he had fathered multiple secret children.

On Thursday,The Daily Beast reported that campaign staffers asked Mr Walker, who is running against Senator Raphael Warnock, point-blank if he had any secret children -- outside of a 10-year-old who was found to be his in June. Mr Walker denied to his own team that he did.

The report goes on to explain how, upon discovery of the 10-year-old, Mr Walker’s campaign manager Scott Paradise reportedly asked Mr Walker specifically if there were other children to be aware of. Mr Walker denied that he had other children, only to have the The Daily Beast report about another child, a 13-year-old, shortly after.

As the story has picked up steam on social media, Paradise offered a statement in response that didn’t quite deny the claims made against Mr Walker.

“This is pure gossip with anonymous sources from a left-leaning publication who has been obsessed with Herschel and his family”, he said. “His team is 100% committed to getting Herschel elected to the Senate.”

But emails and texts revealed to The Daily Beast apparently prove that the campaign is in turmoil. One adviser reportedly said that Mr Walker lies “like he’s breathing” and that his campaign stopped believing him months ago.

“He’s lied so much that we don’t know what’s true”, the adviser told the publication. Three other people reportedly told the outlet that Mr Walker is a “pathological liar.”

Mr Walker has faced numerous headwinds and stories fromThe Daily Beast about his secret children ever since he won the Republican nomination for Senate in May.

Former president Donald Trump had encouraged Mr Walker--who won the Heisman Trophy while he was a running back for the University of Georgia--to run for the Seat and he enjoyed support from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed Mr Warnock beating Mr Walker by 10 points after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade last month.