Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hillary Clinton addresses marriage and Lewinsky affair in trailer for new TV show

Former presidential candidate admits she was ‘nervous’ about making ‘Gutsy’ with daughter Chelsea

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 24 August 2022 01:24
Comments
(Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton will discuss her marriage and staying with Bill Clinton after the Monica Lewinsky affair in her new show for Apple.

During the teaser trailer for the eight-part series Gutsy, the former Secretary of State addresses her choice to stay with her husband after the scandal surrounding his relationship with Ms Lewinsky when she worked in the White House.

“That doesn’t mean it’s right for everybody,” she says in the trailer for the show.

Ms Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton travel across the country to interview a string of “extraordinary, courageous, and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world.”

These include Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, and Dr Jane Goodall. The pair also speak with Glennon Doyle, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Wanda Sykes, Symone, Abby Wambach, and Natalie Wynn, among others.

Recommended

The show, which is based on the New York Times bestseller The Book of Gutsy Women, will premiere on Apple TV+ on 9 September.

“I was nervous,” the 74-year-old former First Lady, Secretary of State, US Senator and presidential candidate told Entertainment Weekly of making the show.

“Being in front of the camera in this series was kind of a leap of faith for me. It was outside my comfort zone. But doing it with Chelsea was both a great way to come together around stuff we have talked about since she was a little girl. I wasn’t alone, she wasn’t alone. We were in it together.”

And she added: “I’ve been interviewed, I don’t know, a million times.

“But never have I been the interviewer. Never have I been involved in the setup and the production and the camera angles and everything that is so complicated, but it’s all behind the scenes.

“And so, for me, this was an incredible experience to step beyond anything I’d ever done before — to really watch the art of making something. And I loved that part of it.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in