Hillary Clinton warns ‘right-wing extremists’ planning to ‘literally steal’ 2024 presidential election
Upcoming Supreme Court case could give state legislatures ‘unchecked authority’ over elections
Related Video: Ron DeSantis refuses to rule out running in 2024 presidential election
Hillary Clinton warns that extremist Republicans already have plans to “steal” the 2024 presidential election.
In a video posted to Twitter by Indivisible Guide, a group that builds progressive grassroots activism, the former secretary of state stresses the importance of voting for Democratic state legislatures to thwart such efforts.
“I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, b but we also have to look ahead, because our opponents certainly are,” Ms Clinton says. “Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they are not making a secret of it.”
She continues: “The right-wing controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures … the power to overturn presidential elections. Just think, the 2024 presidential election could be decided not by the popular vote, or even by the anachronistic electoral college, but by state legislatures, many of them Republican-controlled.”
Ms Clinton goes on to promote Indivisible Guide’s new initiative “Crush the Coup”, which intends to channel donations to flip 29 key seats at the state legislature level in six states to prevent this from happening.
The Crush the Coup website proclaims that it wants to “Stop Maga state legislatures from stealing the 2024 election,” and is targeting Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — all swing states in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
Indivisible explains that in June, the Supreme Court announced it would hear the case Moore v Harper concerning North Carolina congressional maps before the end of the year, with a decision likely coming in 2023.
Right-wing advocates are urging the court to adopt an extremist and fringe legal doctrine, called “independent state legislature theory,” which would give state legislatures unchecked authority over election procedures and voting laws, and would grant broad power to gerrymander electoral maps, even if those laws blatantly violated the state’s constitution.
An extreme ruling from the right-wing Supreme Court could have huge implications for how states run federal elections and ultimately give state lawmakers the power to overturn the will of voters in presidential elections.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies