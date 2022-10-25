Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hillary Clinton warns that extremist Republicans already have plans to “steal” the 2024 presidential election.

In a video posted to Twitter by Indivisible Guide, a group that builds progressive grassroots activism, the former secretary of state stresses the importance of voting for Democratic state legislatures to thwart such efforts.

“I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, b but we also have to look ahead, because our opponents certainly are,” Ms Clinton says. “Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they are not making a secret of it.”

She continues: “The right-wing controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures … the power to overturn presidential elections. Just think, the 2024 presidential election could be decided not by the popular vote, or even by the anachronistic electoral college, but by state legislatures, many of them Republican-controlled.”

Ms Clinton goes on to promote Indivisible Guide’s new initiative “Crush the Coup”, which intends to channel donations to flip 29 key seats at the state legislature level in six states to prevent this from happening.

The Crush the Coup website proclaims that it wants to “Stop Maga state legislatures from stealing the 2024 election,” and is targeting Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — all swing states in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Indivisible explains that in June, the Supreme Court announced it would hear the case Moore v Harper concerning North Carolina congressional maps before the end of the year, with a decision likely coming in 2023.

Right-wing advocates are urging the court to adopt an extremist and fringe legal doctrine, called “ independent state legislature theory ,” which would give state legislatures unchecked authority over election procedures and voting laws, and would grant broad power to gerrymander electoral maps, even if those laws blatantly violated the state’s constitution.

An extreme ruling from the right-wing Supreme Court could have huge implications for how states run federal elections and ultimately give state lawmakers the power to overturn the will of voters in presidential elections.