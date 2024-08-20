Support truly

Hillary Clinton fired up the crowd on night one of the Democratic National Convention on Monday and urged her party not to give up the goal of shattering one of America’s last glass ceilings: the election of a woman to the presidency.

The party’s 2016 nominee was greeted by a standing ovation and one of the loudest cheers of the evening as she took the stage. In her remarks, she invoked female trailblazing politicians Geraldine Ferraro and Shirley Chisolm as well as Harris’s mother — as well as her own, both of whom Clinton said she wished could see this moment.

Calling the acceptance of the Democratic nomination on the DNC stage in 2020 the “greatest honor of [her] life”, the former secretary of State went on to celebrate her performance in the election that year as a mark of progress in American history, even given her defeat to Donald Trump.

“Nearly 66 million Americans voted for a future where there is no ceiling on our dreams,” Clinton told the cheering audience, adding: “Together, we put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling.”

"The story of my life and the history of our country is that progress is possible. But not guaranteed,” the party’s former standard-bearer declared. “We have to fight for it. And never, ever give up.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...