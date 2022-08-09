Hillary Clinton reacts after FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If there’s anyone who can rightfully feel a sense of schadenfreude following the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, it is Hillary Clinton.

The former secretary of state has endured close to six years of allegations regarding a private email server, and chants of “Lock her up!” in news clips of Trump rallies, with the crowd being riled up by the now-former president.

When confronted by the myriad issues and allegations swirling around Mr Trump in the 2016 election, his supporters would often deflect with a cry of “but her emails!” in a blunt attempt of changing the subject.

No evidence of impropriety relating to the server or infiltration of her emails has ever been established by the FBI, which deemed she had been “extremely careless” but did not recommend charges.

On Tuesday morning, in the aftermath of the dramatic raid on the former president’s Palm Beach estate as part of an investigation into his removal of classified documents from the White House, Ms Clinton posted a simple tweet: “Every ’But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values.”

“Just saying!” she added wryly, with an accompanying picture of her wearing one of the hats and a link to the online store.

Since 2016, the “but her emails” line was co-opted by Clinton supporters as a way of mocking Trump-apologists and those who had chosen not to vote for the former first lady in 2016, every time another Trump administration scandal broke or controversial policy was rolled out.

Republicans have been blasted for going after Ms Clinton concerning her emails but being eerily silent following the revelation that Mr Trump took classified materials with him when he left office and went to Palm Beach. More recently, it has emerged that he also tore up documents and tried to flush them down toilets during his presidency in violation of the Presidential Records Act.

Ms Clinton has not shied away from politics since her 2016 election loss, often commenting on Twitter about current events, voicing support for Democrat candidates and causes, and closely following and commenting on the work of the January 6 House select committee investigating Mr Trump’s role in the Capitol riot.

The Onward Together organisation is dedicated to advancing the vision that was Ms Clinton’s campaign platform in 2016, encouraging people to organise, get involved, and advance progressive values.

Meanwhile, former President Trump is furious at the raid on his Florida home, saying on Monday evening: “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After I [have been] working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” he continued.

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.”

The agents “even broke into my safe”, Mr Trump griped, claiming it was an attempt to stop him from running for the presidency again in 2024.

The surprise development is believed to be part of an investigation into the removal of classified presidential records from the White House following Mr Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election and reluctant retreat from Washington DC in January 2021 in the aftermath of the Capitol riot and on the day of his successor Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

The Justice Department has yet to comment publicly, however.