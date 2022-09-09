Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hillary Clinton gave a stinging response when asked on a TV show what one question would she like to ask Melania Trump.

“How’s your summer going?” she bluntly told host Andy Cohen she would ask the former first lady in the wake of the FBI’s raid of her and Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and the seizure of top secret documents.

The former secretary of state appeared on Cohen’s Bravo show Watch What Happens Live with her daughter Chelsea Clinton to promote their Apple TV show Gutsy.

The former presidential candidate was also asked what question she would ask Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife Ginni Thomas has been linked to the attempt to overthrow Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over Mr Trump.

“Don’t you want to retire?” Ms Clinton said she would ask Justice Thomas, who also played a key role in overturning Roe v Wade.

Ms Clinton told Cohen how she often thinks about how accurate her prediction about Mr Trump’s presidency had been.

“It does cross my mind honestly,” she said.

“But it doesn’t provide any kind of solace to me. I am so sad, I am so distressed that everything that happened during the time that he was there, and then his refusal to accept the election, and inciting violence, is heartbreaking.

“I hope people (of whatever party) will just say, ‘No, enough! We are not going to let that kind of divisiveness and disruption exist in our country any longer.’ It’s so important to stop it.”