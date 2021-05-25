Hillary Clinton directly appeals to QAnon to stop claiming she drinks children’s blood: ‘It’s painful to me and my family’

Hillary Clinton recently revealed her feelings about the role she unwittingly plays in various QAnonconspiracy theories, and – unsurprisingly – she is not thrilled at her portrayal.

The former Secretary of State has become something of an arch-villain for those who find themselves at the intersection of conservatism and conspiracy theories.

QAnon believers have a particularly grotesque view of Ms Clinton, painting her to be a psychotic, child torturing, baby eating, demon worshipping paedophile.

Most of the claims are ripped straight out of 80s horror movies; some involve enslaving children to harvest their "adrenochrome," which is oxidised adrenaline that the villains of the story apparently crave.

Ms Clinton was also a focus of the "frazzledrip" conspiracy theories, in which QAnon believers claim she and her aide, Huma Abedin, tortured and murdered a young girl on video, after which they drank her blood and the former First Lady wore the child's face like a mask.

Needless to say, there has never been any evidence linking Ms Clinton or Ms Abedin to any of these claims.

The former Secretary of State addressed the bizarre accusations during a recently released documentary series.

During the Sacha Baron Cohen film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the lead character – played by Sacha Baron Cohen – stays at the cabin of a pair of men, Jim Russell and Jerry Holleman, who are believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The men tell Borat why they believe the Democrats are evil at one point during his stay.

✕ Republican chair refuses to condemn QAnon

"Mostly they torture these kids, it gets their adrenaline flowing in their body, then they take that out of their adrenal glands, and then they drink their blood and that," one of the men says.

A follow-up documentary focused on the movie, called Debunking Borat, includes Ms Clinton revealing that she was hurt by the numerous insinuations made about her.

She is given the opportunity in the documentary to directly address the claims the men made about her.

"I know you've heard a few things about me that you'd like to believe. And I know that you're not alone," Ms Clinton said. "It's hurtful. I'll be really honest with you. It's hurtful not just to me and my family, but to my friends and other people to know that this is not just false, but sometimes painfully false."

She then urged for unity and understanding.

"So just as one American to another, I hope that we can start trying to find some common ground again and overcome all those forces trying to divide us and put us into little boxes apart from each other," Ms Clinton adds. "Because wouldn't it be great to kind of come together, instead of drift apart? I hope that's possible. Thank you."

After viewing the message, Mr Russell turns to Mr Holleman and says: "I just can't stand her."

Cohen posted a clip from the documentary follow-up and thanked Ms Clinton for her participation.

"And thanks for clarifying that you don't drink the blood of children — an ugly lie spread by social media and rooted in antisemitism and misogyny," he wrote.

The obsession that QAnon adherents have with the drinking of children's blood is rooted in longstanding antisemitic lies claiming that Jewish people frequently murdered and drank the blood of Christian children.