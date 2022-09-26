Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Clinton compares Trump fans doing straight-arm ‘QAnon salutes’ to Nazis: ‘What is going on?’

Trump’s aide slams her comment as ‘divisive’

Stuti Mishra
Monday 26 September 2022 10:36
Comments

Hillary Clinton compares Trump fans doing straight-arm ‘QAnon salutes’ to Nazis

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has slammed the hand gestures made by supporters of Donald Trump at his Ohio rally, comparing them to the Nazis.

Ms Clinton, who was speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Friday, said her reaction to the index finger salute seen at the rally was similar to how she used to feel about Nazis, adding: “What’s going on?”

The former US secretary of state talked about her years as a student when she would spend time thinking about how people could be drawn to Hitler.

“I remember as a young student, you know, trying to figure out how did people get basically drawn in by Hitler. How did that happen?” Ms Clinton said at the event.

“I’d watch newsreels and I’d see this guy standing up there ranting and raving, and people shouting and raising their arms. I thought, ‘What’s happened to these people?”

Recommended

“You saw the rally in Ohio the other night,” she said, referring to the 17 September rally where Mr Trump campaigned for Senate candidate JD Vance.

“Trump is there ranting and raving for more than an hour, and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised,” she said. “I thought, ‘What is going on?’’

The finger salute at the rally made by dozens of Mr Trump’s supporters made headlines inviting comparisons to gestures seen at an evangelical conference, to the so-called “QAnon salute”, and even with the Nazi sieg heil.

Some, however, argued it was simply a reference to Mr Trump’s “America First” slogan.

Mr Trump’s aides were quick to respond to Ms Clinton, who the former president still frequently attacks in his speeches and interviews.

Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Mr Trump, told Fox News that Ms Clinton’s comparison of his supporters with Nazis was “pathetic” and “divisive.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in