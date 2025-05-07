Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has appointed a Real Housewives of New Jersey star to serve on the board of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

Sigalit Flicker, 57, was appointed by Trump on Monday along with four other new members to replace President Joe Biden’s picks who were axed last month, marking the first time a sitting president has eliminated board appointees ahead of their term’s completion.

Doug Emhoff, former Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, was one of the booted council members. Trump made eight other appointments last week.

Flicker, an Israeli-American matchmaker, podcaster and television personality, previously starred in the seventh and eighth seasons of the Bravo TV show and also appeared in the VH1 series Why Am I Still Single?!

In an Instagram post, she wrote of the appointment: “Thank you for the privilege & honor to represent and never forget.” Flicker and the new appointees are supporters of the president and will serve five-year terms.

Her stepson, Tyler Campanella, was arrested in April 2024 and charged with five misdemeanors for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack.

open image in gallery Trump supporters Siggy Flicker, left, and far-right activist Laura Loomer, listen as Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out The Vote rally at Coastal Carolina University on February 10, 2024 in Conway, South Carolina ( Getty Images )

FBI referenced one of Flicker’s Instagram posts in an indictment against her stepson in which she wrote: “I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you.” She added #StopTheSteal at the end of the post. The photo was of Campanella inside the Capitol.

The Independent has contacted Flicker for comment.

Campanella was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and demonstrating in a restricted building. Trump administration officials dismissed his case shortly after the president’s term began and he pardoned January 6 supporters who had been convicted for their role in the attack.

Trump’s other appointees include Frederick Marcus, Alex Witkoff, Rabbi Pinchos Lipshutz, Ariel Simon Abergel, Sidney Ferris Rosenberg, Barbara Feingold, Betty Pantirer Schwartz, Robert David Garson, Sigalit Flicker, Lee Marc Lipton, Nate Segal and Jackie Schutz Zeckman.

Rosenberg, known as Sid Rosenberg, is the host of the Sid & Friends In The Morning, a WABC show.

In a statement posted to Instagram last week, he said: “To have the greatest president in the history of our country appoint me to such an important post is beyond humbling...This affords me the opportunity to keep fighting for the Jewish people.”