The White House confirmed on Thursday that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had ceased the practice of riding on horseback in the Del Rio, Texas area where more than 12,000 Haitian migrants are camped out seeking asylum in the US.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing that Homeland Security “secretary [Alejandro Mayorkas] conveyed to civil rights leaders this morning that we would no longer be using horses in Del Rio”.

Her comments come after a storm of criticism aimed at the Biden administration regarding the treatment of migrants in Del Rio, where images of desperate migrants in waist-deep water, most of whom were Black, being confronted by mostly white agents on horses swinging their reins like whips and attempting to grab individuals from horseback shocked many on social media.

More follows...